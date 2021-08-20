Rush sign 1st new player: rookie Christian Evers

After re-signing four players from last season's squad, the Rapid City Rush made their first new signing ahead of the 2021-22, adding rookie Christian Evers.

Evers, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound rookie defenseman from Waukee, Iowa, comes to the Black Hills after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Vermont. During his senior season in 2020-21, he skated in all 13 of the Catamounts’ games and registered four goals and three assists. Evers led the team in points with seven and his four goals were tied for the team lead during UVM’s abbreviated season.

“I’m extremely excited to get to Rapid City and start the season,” Evers said in a release. “I am grateful for this organization for the opportunity to continue on with my hockey career.”

Evers totaled 14 goals and 20 assists in 100 games played at Vermont, racking up 122 penalty minutes.

“Talking with his college coach, Todd Woodcroft, who has worked in the NHL, he believes Christian will be a great addition to our back end,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “He is a big, strong player that has a great first pass and skating ability to get up and down the ice, as well as a long stick to help him defend.”