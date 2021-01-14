Rush sign 6 players before Tulsa series

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that they have signed six players before this weekend's three-game series with the Tulsa Oilers.

Joining the Rush are forwards Mike Hedden, Hunter Garlent and Stephen Baylis, defensemen Butrus Ghafari and Nate Kalle, and goaltender Gordy Defiel. In separate transactions, forward Alex Rodriguez, and defensemen Brandon Fehd and Dominic Cormier have been released from their contracts.

Hedden originally signed with the Rush during the offseason and retired prior to the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Now out of retirement, he joins the Rush following a 2019-20 campaign in which he played for the Allen Americans and Jacksonville Icemen. The 5-foot11, 190-pound forward notched a goal in four games with the Americans before finishing the season with the Icemen, where he earned nearly a point-per-game average with 42 points (16g-26ast) in 44 games.

Garlent joins the Rush following a successful rookie season last year with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades. The 5-9, 180-pound forward registered 17 goals, 27 assists, and 44 points in 54 games, earning a +31 rating in the process.