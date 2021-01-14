Rush sign 6 players before Tulsa series

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that they have signed six players before this weekend's three-game series with the Tulsa Oilers.
Joining the Rush are forwards Mike Hedden, Hunter Garlent and Stephen Baylis, defensemen Butrus Ghafari and Nate Kalle, and goaltender Gordy Defiel. In separate transactions, forward Alex Rodriguez, and defensemen Brandon Fehd and Dominic Cormier have been released from their contracts.
Hedden originally signed with the Rush during the offseason and retired prior to the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Now out of retirement, he joins the Rush following a 2019-20 campaign in which he played for the Allen Americans and Jacksonville Icemen. The 5-foot11, 190-pound forward notched a goal in four games with the Americans before finishing the season with the Icemen, where he earned nearly a point-per-game average with 42 points (16g-26ast) in 44 games.
Garlent joins the Rush following a successful rookie season last year with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades. The 5-9, 180-pound forward registered 17 goals, 27 assists, and 44 points in 54 games, earning a +31 rating in the process.
Baylis comes to the Rush after playing his first professional season with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets and AHL’s Ontario Reign. The 6-1, 200-pound forward played in a pair of games with the Reign, and spent the rest of the season with the Komets, earning three goals and 13 points in 46 contests.
Ghafari begins his first full season of professional hockey with the Rush. On March 11, 2020, the 5-10, 200-pound blue-liner made his professional debut with the Toledo Walleye.
Kallen also begins his first full season of professional hockey with the Rush entering this weekend. The 6-0, 190-pound defenseman made his professional debut last year with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, appearing in three contests.
Defiel returns to the Rush after finishing the 2019-20 season with the club. The 6-0, 197-pound goaltender was signed by the Rush in January of 2020 after a pair of appearances with the Indy Fuel. From there, Defiel proved to be a key component of the Rush’s second half success, posting a 5-3-2-1 record in 13 games with 2.58 GAA and .925%.