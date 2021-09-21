Rush sign defenseman Derek Perl, forward Darren McCormick

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Derek Perl and forward Darren McCormick ahead of the 2021-22 season.

McCormick arrives in Rapid City for what will be his first full season in the ECHL. A native of Buffalo, New York, he has played six seasons as a professional, the majority of which have taken place in the Southern Professional Hockey League. In over 160 career SPHL games, he has 83 goals and 54 assists. He led the league with 20 goals in 41 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2020-21 and was a member of Pensacola’s President’s Cup championship team.

“I always say that you can’t teach scoring, it’s a knack that certain players have and Darren has it,” said Rush head coach Scott Burt. “He will be given the chance to show what he can do and we are excited to see what he has.”

McCormick has seven career ECHL games across stints with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Elmira Jackals. He also played part of the 2019-20 season for Briançon in France’s top professional hockey league, Ligue Magnus, where he had six goals and five assists over 15 games.

“I’m extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to play for the Rush,” said McCormick. “I have heard nothing but great things about Rapid City and can’t wait to get this season started.”