Rush sign defenseman Jay Powell

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that defenseman Jay Powell has been signed to a contract.
Powell arrives in Rapid City for what will be his first ECHL experience. He is in his first season as a pro and has skated in 13 games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Huntsville Havoc, where he has three assists.
The 6-foot-7 defenseman split his college hockey career between the University of Alabama-Huntsville and Concordia University Wisconsin.
The Rush are home this weekend for three games against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.