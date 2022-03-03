 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush sign defenseman Jay Powell

RushLogo21-22

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that defenseman Jay Powell has been signed to a contract.

Powell arrives in Rapid City for what will be his first ECHL experience. He is in his first season as a pro and has skated in 13 games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Huntsville Havoc, where he has three assists.

The 6-foot-7 defenseman split his college hockey career between the University of Alabama-Huntsville and Concordia University Wisconsin.

The Rush are home this weekend for three games against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

