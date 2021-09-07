Rush sign defensemen Harrison, Fyer

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday the addition of defensemen Chase Harrison and Callum Fryer for the 2021-22 season.
Harrison enters what will be his fifth professional season. He made his pro debut in the 2017-18 season, splitting the year between the Jacksonville Icemen and the Norfolk Admirals. Since then, he has racked up 182 games of ECHL experience, totaling eight goals and 32 assists.
“I’m very excited for this new opportunity in Rapid City,” said Harrison. “This organization is moving in a very good direction on and off the ice and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Harrison also played part of one season with ASC Corona Brasov in Romania and, prior to turning pro, played four seasons with the Regina Pats of the major junior WHL. During his time in Regina, he tallied 17 goals and 94 assists over 111 career games.
“Chase is a steady defenseman who possesses good size and the ability to defend,” said Rush head coach Scott Burt. “He had good numbers in his four years in the WHL and we will look for him to capture some of the offensive magic he had back then and bring it out here. We believe a new change will give him the excitement and energy to help lead a young back end.”
Fryer joins the Rush for his second full season as a pro. The 6-foot-3 defenseman spent the 2020-21 season in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears where he recorded two goals and 11 assists over 32 games played and was a teammate of recent Rush signee, Kenton Helgesen. Fryer also has five games of ECHL experience with the Toledo Walleye in the 2019-20 season that came following the conclusion of his collegiate career.
“Callum is a big, right-shot defenseman which are hard to come by these days,” said Burt. “Going into his second pro season, he’ll look to improve on last year’s success with Knoxville. He is a big skating D-man who can make the first pass and plays with a long stick to help him defend his own end. We are excited to get him here and going.”
Fryer began his college hockey career at the University of Massachusetts and played two seasons for the Minutemen before transferring to Lakehead University in Canada for his final three years of eligibility.
“I’m really excited to start this season,” said Fryer. “I’m looking forward to working with a well-organized team behind Scott Burt and (Rush assistant coach) Jeremy Gates. Can’t wait to show my abilities to Rapid City.”