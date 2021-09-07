Rush sign defensemen Harrison, Fyer

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday the addition of defensemen Chase Harrison and Callum Fryer for the 2021-22 season.

Harrison enters what will be his fifth professional season. He made his pro debut in the 2017-18 season, splitting the year between the Jacksonville Icemen and the Norfolk Admirals. Since then, he has racked up 182 games of ECHL experience, totaling eight goals and 32 assists.

“I’m very excited for this new opportunity in Rapid City,” said Harrison. “This organization is moving in a very good direction on and off the ice and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Harrison also played part of one season with ASC Corona Brasov in Romania and, prior to turning pro, played four seasons with the Regina Pats of the major junior WHL. During his time in Regina, he tallied 17 goals and 94 assists over 111 career games.

“Chase is a steady defenseman who possesses good size and the ability to defend,” said Rush head coach Scott Burt. “He had good numbers in his four years in the WHL and we will look for him to capture some of the offensive magic he had back then and bring it out here. We believe a new change will give him the excitement and energy to help lead a young back end.”