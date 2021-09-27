Rush sign forward Alec Butcher

The Rapid City Rush announced Sunday the signing of right/left wing Alec Butcher for the 2021-22 season.

“I’m extremely excited to sign with the Rush,” said Butcher. “I’m looking forward to exploring South Dakota and Rapid City. The Black Hills are beautiful and I can’t wait to experience the area.”

Butcher heads to Rapid City for his third professional season. He appeared with the Wheeling Nailers for two seasons, both in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and has a combined 27 goals and 25 assists over 89 career ECHL games. In 2019-20, he had 15 goals and 18 assists over 53 games for the Nailers with his 15 goals and 33 total points each good for the third highest total on the team.

“Alec has the ability to put the puck in the net and will be looked upon to continue that here in Rapid City,” said Rush head coach Scott Burt. “After taking last season off due to COVID concerns, he has worked hard all offseason and is very eager to get going.”

Prior to turning pro, Butcher played three seasons at Sacred Heart University before transferring to his hometown and attending the University of Alaska-Anchorage for his senior season.

“Scoring is tough in this league and Alec has proven in Wheeling that he can do it,” said Burt. “We’re excited to land him.”

Said Butcher, “I’m excited to see some new faces and be a part of the Rapid City Rush. I’m ready to go, ready to hit the ground running and get to work.”

