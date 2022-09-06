Rush sign forwards Mattson, Pietroniro

The Rapid City Rush announced on Tuesday that forwards Leif Mattson and Chad Pietroniro have been signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Mattson arrives in Rapid City for his ECHL rookie season and second as a professional. He spent the 2021-22 season in France with Tours in the France2 league, where he had 19 goals and 19 assists in 25 games played.

“I’m extremely excited to get things going in Rapid City,” Mattson said. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the city, the fans and the Rush organization from top to bottom. I look forward to making an impact both on and off the ice, and to help build off the success the team had last season."

Prior to turning pro, the 23-year-old Mattson spent four seasons playing in the major junior WHL for the Kelowna Rockets and the Spokane Chiefs

“Leif had a great career in the WHL where I was able to see him when he first made the jump,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “He has a knack for scoring big goals and we like that. This will be his first full season in the ECHL and he is another player who is ready to prove himself and to see what the Black Hills has to offer.”

Pietroniro is entering his first professional season in the North American ranks but comes to Rapid City with five pro seasons under his belt in Italy and France. He spent the 2021-22 season with Mulhouse in France’s Ligue Magnus, where he recorded five goals and 10 assists over 15 games.

“I have only heard positive feedback about the Rapid City community, fans and organization,” Pietroniro said. “I’m super excited to join the team and its winning vibe.”

The son of a former professional hockey player and long-time pro coach, Pietroniro has four brothers, all of whom are currently playing pro hockey. His father, Marco, spent six seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Sundogs of the Central Hockey League from 2006-12, where he coached against the Rush.

“Chad has played overseas for the last five seasons and wants to prove what he has over here in North America,” Burt said. “He is a player that brings energy every night and is ready to do anything for the team. We have a team-first mentality, and he will fit in perfectly with our group. Our staff is excited to see what Chad brings to the Rush this season.”