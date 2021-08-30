Rush sign rookies Wichers and Brooks

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday the signings of defenseman Quinn Wichers and forward Calder Brooks, who will spend their rookie seasons in the Black Hills.

Wichers arrives in the Black Hills for his first taste of pro hockey after a college career at Mercyhurst University. He played in 118 games over four years at Mercyhurst and recorded one goal, eight assists, and served as a team captain for his junior and senior seasons.

“Even though Quinn is young, he has been a captain the last two seasons at Mercyhurst and will bring good leadership to our room,” said Rush head coach Scott Burt. “A big D-Man that plays tough in front of the net, he will be asked to play with some snarl and be a force on our PK.”

Said Wichers, "I can’t wait to get to Rapid City, meet the team and fans, and hopefully make a big push for the Kelly Cup this season.”

The 6-foot-4 Wichers blocked 183 shots over his four sesons at Mercyhurst, including a team-leading 40 in 17 games during the abbreviated 2020-21 season. He was honored with the Bill Smith award after his senior season, an award given each year to the senior who most embodies Mercyhurst hockey.