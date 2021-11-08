 Skip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush sign winger Tanner Schachle out of college

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday afternoon the signing of left winger Tanner Schachle.

Schachle comes to the Black Hills after playing five games for Long Island University this season. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Wasilla, Alaska native elected to forgo his fourth and final year of NCAA eligibility. He did not register any goals or assists in his five games, collecting 19 penalty minutes.  

Schachle, 24, tallied nine goals and 11 assists in 60 games during his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Alaska-Anchorage. After transferring to LIU for the 2020-21 season, he notched one assist in nine games.

The Rush are back in action Wednesday to begin a four-game series against the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument Ice Arena.

