Rush spread the wealth in 4-2 win over Allen

The Rapid City Rush’s poor start to the season was held intact by an Allen Americans squad that took four of their first five meetings and erupted for 18 goals during that stretch.

That’s all in the past now, and don’t the Rush know it.

Aided by four different goal-scorers and a two-assist night for Eric Israel, the Rush’s high-octane offense gave themselves a cushion before their defense held off a late push by the Americans to close the door on a 4-2 victory and earn their third straight win Wednesday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

“We’re buying in as a group here, and it’s by committee,” Rapid City head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “It’s always nice to see spread-out scoring throughout the lineup, and everyone’s getting involved. We know, looking at the standings, that every shift matters and every game matters. This is playoff hockey, starting right away, and it’s playoff intensity.”

It was a spread-the-wealth kind of night for the Rush (23-21-4), as Garrett Klotz, Hunter Garlent, Mike Hedden and Peter Quenneville all tallied goals, while seven different players collected assists. Adam Carlson made 28 saves in net to improve to 13-8-3 on the season.