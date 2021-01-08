Rush squander early lead in 4-2 loss to Allen

It took all of 34 seconds for the Rush to find a goal and grab an early lead. After Tyson Empey’s attack at net was stopped, Tam hauled in the puck from the right faceoff circle and fired in a shot for a quick 1-0 advantage.

Montminny added on less than seven minutes later when he slipped in a crossing pass from Suter to make it 2-0 with more than half the opening period remaining.

Rapid City earned an opportunity to stretch its lead out further when Allen was called for interference with 12:15 to play, setting up the Rush on their first power play. Brennan Saulnier put an open look on target, but he and his squad were unable to convert on the man advantage.

Charlie Curti was then nabbed for holding with under five minutes to play in the frame, which led to the Americans first goal, coming off a one-timer from Mackin on the assist by Register with 21 seconds left on the power play.

In the final 70 seconds of the first period, a shot from Coulter deflected off Avery Peterson and rolled into the net, but the officials immediately called it off, ruling that Peterson intentionally tried to direct the puck in. Following a review, they stuck with the original call, and it remained a one-score contest.