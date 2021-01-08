Rush squander early lead in 4-2 loss to Allen

The Rapid City Rush went ahead early, but couldn’t make it last.
After taking a two-goal lead in the first eight minutes of Friday’s contest against the Allen Americans, Rapid City saw Allen climb back, tying the game and moving ahead in the middle frame and and pulling away in the third for a 4-2 victory at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to even the series 1-1.
“We had a great start, fantastic start, and then we let them back in. They’ve got a veteran team and they came out strong in the second period,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “I’m sure (Dave) Tendeck wanted some of those goals back. You need to make those saves, especially when you’re up 2-nothing, but he’s a young kid, he’s learning and he’ll bounce back tomorrow.”
Cedric Montminy and Mikael Tam picked up a goal and an assist each for Rapid City (2-7-0), while Jack Suter and Garrett Klotz added assists. Goalkeeper Dave Tendeck made 21 saves in the loss, and is now 0-3-0 in his rookie season.
Corey Mackin led Allen (7-3-0) with two goals, while Conner Bleackley and Josh Lammon also scored and Matt Register earned two assists. C.J. Motte stopped 24 shots in net.
“My top line was my fourth line with Montminy, Klotz and Suter, and the rest of the lines didn’t do much,” Tetrault said. “I need more guys to step up and produce, and make things happen.”
It took all of 34 seconds for the Rush to find a goal and grab an early lead. After Tyson Empey’s attack at net was stopped, Tam hauled in the puck from the right faceoff circle and fired in a shot for a quick 1-0 advantage.
Montminny added on less than seven minutes later when he slipped in a crossing pass from Suter to make it 2-0 with more than half the opening period remaining.
Rapid City earned an opportunity to stretch its lead out further when Allen was called for interference with 12:15 to play, setting up the Rush on their first power play. Brennan Saulnier put an open look on target, but he and his squad were unable to convert on the man advantage.
Charlie Curti was then nabbed for holding with under five minutes to play in the frame, which led to the Americans first goal, coming off a one-timer from Mackin on the assist by Register with 21 seconds left on the power play.
In the final 70 seconds of the first period, a shot from Coulter deflected off Avery Peterson and rolled into the net, but the officials immediately called it off, ruling that Peterson intentionally tried to direct the puck in. Following a review, they stuck with the original call, and it remained a one-score contest.
“The first period was unbelievable. We had them hemmed in,” Tetrault said. “It was a great start, guys were ready, it’s just disappointing (Allen) came back and beat us tonight.”
Allen leveled the game 1:15 into the second period when Bleackley directed a backhanded shot over the shoulder of Tendeck from point-blank range.
With 14:41 to play in the middle frame, Peterson came to the aid of Saulnier, who suffered a blindside hit from Nolan Keen, by going at Keen with fisticuffs. The two battled for several moments before their clash was broken up and the pair were assessed five-minute fighting penalties.
After the puck came to a near standstill between the right side of the iron and Tendeck on a shot by Mackin, contact in the crease pushed it over the goal line for the go-ahead score by the Americans with 11:52 left in the period.
“I have no idea how it went in,” Tetrault said. “I don’t know, it went under his skate and went in, and it’s a killer.”
Dominic Cormier blasted a one-timer on net for a possible equalizer with 7:20 remaining, but the shot was stopped.
Double penalties called Peterson and Zane Franklin, Peterson roughing and Franklin for unsportsmanlike conduct, sent them both to the box to bring up a 4-on-4 for the final 2.6 seconds of the second frame and to open the third.
A holding call on Tam early in the final frame gave Allen a 4-on-3 opportunity that Rapid City killed, then after Peterson and Franklin left the box the Americans continued on a regular 5-on-4, which the Rush also quelled.
Rapid City failed to find an equalizer in the third. A two-on-one chance saw Coulter’s shot turned away by Motte, and Quenneville had a look at the rebound on the other side of the net but couldn’t corral it. Quenneville also put a hard shot on goal but it was glove-saved by Motte.
Coulter took a hard hit in his offensive zone with 7:06 left but nothing was called, much to Coulter and Tetrault’s objections. Another Rush forward was dragged down behind the net by an Americans skater but the officials let play go on.
A cross-checking penalty on Allen gave Rapid City a power play with 1:09 remaining, and Tendeck was pulled to set up a 6-on-4 opportunity, but the Americans halted the attack with an empty net goal by Josh Lammon from his defensive zone to seal the victory at even the series 1-1.
Saturday’s rubber match begins at 7:05 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“We need the same start and we’ve got to keep playing hard,” Tetrault said. “We can’t let up goals.”