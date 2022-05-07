Rush squander lead in final minute, trail series 2-0

The Rapid City Rush’s prolific and surprising power-play performance Saturday night in West Valley City, Utah will be all but forgotten. The game instead will be remembered for the final 60 seconds.

Back-to-back Rush penalties gave the Utah Grizzlies a golden 5-on-3 opportunity in the final minute of regulation, trailing 4-3. With 42.8 seconds to play, they leveled the score off a 6-on-3 attack, then followed it up with another power-play marker, a one-timer with 7.8 seconds left that served as the game-winner, and puts the Rush in a 2-0 series hole in the Mountain Division Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

“It sucks, but that’s what happens in playoff hockey,” Rapid City head coach Scott Burt said. “We got ourselves in some penalty trouble and we couldn’t dig ourselves out. We’ve got to flush this as quickly as we can right now, and we’ve got to worry about Monday night. Monday night is a must-win for us.”

The last minute will overshadow an otherwise brilliant performance from Rapid City’s power-play unit that finally came alive and potted all four of its goals, finishing 4 for 6 after an 0 for 7 outing in Game 1.

“We watched a lot of video this morning and we tweaked a few things. We’ve been having some good looks on our power play, it just hasn’t been going in, and tonight it clicked with what we drew up and what we talked about,” Burt said. “What we did all came together, so hopefully we can continue to do that on Monday.”

Avery Peterson earned a pair of goals in the loss for the Rush (4-2-1), who have Sunday off before the series flips over to the Black Hills for the next three scheduled games, while Stephen Baylis picked up a goal and an assist and Brett Gravelle and Ryan Zuhlsdorf added two helpers apiece. Lukas Parik made 36 saves between the pipes.

“We came here for a (series) split, we didn’t get it. Now we have home-ice advantage and our job is to do what we need to do at home in Rapid City,” Burt said. “Teams have been down before, I’ve been down before and have come back, so our group is going to stay focused.”

In Game 1, the Grizzlies scored just 19 seconds in, but on Saturday it was the Rush who struck first. Colton Leiter snapped a wrister past the stick side of goalie Trent Miner from the left-wing circle on a pass from Brett Gravelle, scoring a power-play goal at 2:23 of the first period.

Despite the early advantage, Rapid City played with fire as it committed four penalties in the opening frame, including two on Calder Brooks. Following the third penalty, hooking on Callum Fryer, Charle-Edouard D’Astous unleashed a one-timer from above the right circle and beat Parik for a game-tying power-play goal, his league-leading 11th of the postseason, at 16:15.

Aided by its time on the power play, Utah outshot Rapid City 17-4 at the first intermission. One of the Rush’s few shots came on a shorthanded breakaway chance by Logan Nelson, but his attempt was turned away by Miner.

The Rush cleaned things up in the second period as the tables turned and the Grizzlies started racking up penalties, committing three in the first half of the frame. After their third, D’Astous’s 14th minor of the playoffs, Peterson deflected a Ryan Zuhlsdorf wrister from the point off his stick and found the back of the net for the go-ahead goal at 10:22.

Peterson followed that up in the final minutes of the period on another power-play chance, putting away a goal off a slick pass from Alec Butcher across the crease to the back post to make it 3-1 at 17:18.

Rapid City upended Utah with a 26-4 shots advantage in the middle frame.

The Grizzlies cut it back to a one-score game 3:47 into the third period when Dylan Fitze put a simple wrister on target from the left-wing circle that Parik couldn’t snag, the puck ricocheting off his glove and sailing into the net.

Baylis tallied the Rush’s fourth power-play goal of the night just four seconds after Benjamin Tarif was nabbed for hooking. Baylis deflected in a shot from Zuhlsdorf with his stick near-side to make it 4-2 at 9:16.

Fitze’s second goal of the contest put it back to a one-goal game when he skated fast toward the net and fired a sharp-angle shot near-side from below the right-wing dot at 13:48.

Clinging to the lead, Rapid City committed two penalties, tripping on Zuhlsdorf at 17:35 and a critical delay of game at 18:38 on Brooks, who sent the puck into the stands trying to clear it from his own zone.

Utah pulled Miner with 53 seconds to play and scored the equalizer a little more than 10 seconds later when Nick Henry’s shot flew through traffic and past Parik.

With another power-play following the 5-on-3 goal, D’Astous was set up on the right-wing again and blasted a one-timer for his second goal of the evening, the one that capped off the comeback victory.

Game 3 is slated for 7:05 p.m. Monday at The Monument Ice Arena.

