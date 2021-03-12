Rush stay hot, down Mavericks

Rushmore wasted no time getting on the board early as Seth Stock scored on an assist from Dawson Wirth in the fourth minute and Kael Delzer found the back of the net a little over a minute later to make it 2-0.

Sioux Center cut the deficit to just one goal in the 14th minute of the second period when Lane Kamerman scored on an assist from Lucas VanBerkel.

It would be all Thunder from there, though, as Alec Humke scored on an assist from Stock in the 15th minute and Mason Martin Scored his first goal on assists from Stock and Hunter Walla less than a minute later.

Up 4-1, Rushmore didn’t take its foot off the gas pedal as Martin scored again in the first minute of the third period and Hayden Holec made it 6-1 in the fifth minute.

Kaleb Merchen and Wirth scored the final two goals of the game for the Thunder.

Brady Devries controlled the net for Rushmore as he held the Storm to one goal on 25 total shots.

The Thunder will look to carry over some momentum from Friday night’s game when they take on the Oahe Capitals in the next round Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

