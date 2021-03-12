Rush stay hot, down Mavericks

After winning a pair of games to close out last weekend’s tripleheader with Greenville, s. c., the Rapid City Rush kept their momentum as they scored a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Friday night.
Rapid City found the net first in the opening game of a home tripleheader when Andrew Sturtz took passes from Kevin Spinozzi and Stephen Baylis and found the back of the net.
Kansas City answered less than 10 minutes later as Zach Osborne scored on assists from Tommy Muck and Darik Angeli to tie it at one goal apiece.
The Rush defense began to take control from there and the offense helped when Hunter Garlent lit the lamp on assists from Sturtz and Baylis.
Gabriel Chabot scored an insurance goal with a minute remaining in the third period to help give the Rush their third straight win.
Adam Carlson had a big game in the net for Rapid City, as he turned the Mavericks away on 37 of their 38 total shots.
The Rush finished the game with 36 total shots.
Rapid City improves to 14-18-2-0 and takes on Kansas City again tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Thunder cruises past Storm in state tourney
The Rushmore Thunder boys' varsity hockey squad kicked off the 2021 South Dakota state Tournament with a bang as they ran past the Sioux Center Storm for an 8-1 victory Friday at the Scheels Iceplex in Sioux Falls.
Rushmore wasted no time getting on the board early as Seth Stock scored on an assist from Dawson Wirth in the fourth minute and Kael Delzer found the back of the net a little over a minute later to make it 2-0.
Sioux Center cut the deficit to just one goal in the 14th minute of the second period when Lane Kamerman scored on an assist from Lucas VanBerkel.
It would be all Thunder from there, though, as Alec Humke scored on an assist from Stock in the 15th minute and Mason Martin Scored his first goal on assists from Stock and Hunter Walla less than a minute later.
Up 4-1, Rushmore didn’t take its foot off the gas pedal as Martin scored again in the first minute of the third period and Hayden Holec made it 6-1 in the fifth minute.
Kaleb Merchen and Wirth scored the final two goals of the game for the Thunder.
Brady Devries controlled the net for Rushmore as he held the Storm to one goal on 25 total shots.
The Thunder will look to carry over some momentum from Friday night’s game when they take on the Oahe Capitals in the next round Saturday at 3:35 p.m.