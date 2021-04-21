Rush stop Oilers to open 3-game road series

The Rapid City Rush opened a three-game road swing in Tulsa with a strong 4-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers Wednesday night at the BOK Center.

Avery Peterson scored twice in the second period, Peter Quenneville had three assists and Brad Barone was near perfect on 30 shots on goal..

Hunter Garlent got the Rush on the board when he deflected a Butrus Ghafari shot past Oilers goalie Devin Williams with 6:34 left in the first (Ghafari and Gabe Chabot assisted). Towards the end of the period, Stephen Baylis scored to double the Rush lead. With 2:16 left, Tyson Empey skated into the Oilers zone, dropped it to Quenneville. He then found Baylis, whose shot got by Williams to push the Rush to a 2-0 advantage (Empey and Quenneville assisted).

Under a minute and a half into the third, Peterson struck for the first of two goals. At 1:28 on the first, Peterson took a Quenneville pass from the high slot to triple the Rush lead at 3-0 (Quenneville and Ian Edmondson assisted). Tulsa cut into the Rush lead on a power play of their own thanks to Conor Landrigan, who scored his first professional goal in his with 8:43 left in the second to make it a 3-1 hockey game (J.C. Brassard and Matt Lane assisted).