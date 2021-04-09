Rush suffer first shutout of season in Tulsa

The Rapid City Rush have had their troubles this season, but finding goals hasn't been one of them.

But on Friday the Rush were unable to find the back of the net for the first time in their 2020-21 campaign, as they fell 3-0 to the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It's the first shutout suffered by Rapid City since a 4-0 loss to the Allen Americans on Feb. 14, 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rush (20-21-4) played through their first 44 games with at least one goal, had 38 multi-score performances and averaged 2.95 tallies per contest.

The Oilers (21-21-4) led for nearly the entirety of the game as they got on the board less than two minutes into the first period when Gregg Burmaster potted a goal at 1:46, assisted by Vincent Marleau and Justin Hamonic. Adam Pleskach added a second at 18:54 of the middle frame, assisted by Danny Moynihan, to give Tulsa a 2-0 advantage heading into the second intermission.

Following a high-sticking call on J.C. Brassard at 7:11 of the third period, Tyler Coulter fired a shot in that was immediately waived off for goalie interference. Upon review, the call stood.