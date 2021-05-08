Rush surrender 4-game sweep to Utah, lose 5th straight

The Rapid City Rush tried to salvage a disappointing week in West Valley City, Utah, by taking a 2-0 lead in the first period of Saturday's series finale with the Utah Grizzlies.

It was short-lived, as the Grizzlies potted power-play goals in the middle frame to even the contest and scored the game-winner with 1:55 remaining in regulation to earn the four-game sweep and build their slim lead over the Rush in the fourth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Rapid City (29-27-4) suffered its fifth straight loss, its second longest slide since dropping six straight in the first month of the season. It now trails Utah by 0.034 percentage points, or three games, with 12 remaining.

Dave Tendeck got the start in net and made 29 saves in the loss.

The Rush got on the board at 1:59 of the first period when Peter Quenneville rifled in a one-timer of a cross-ice pass from brother David Quenneville on a power play. Stephen Baylis followed with a goal off a rebound from the low slot at 7:48 to make it 2-0.