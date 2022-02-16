 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rush survive late surge by Norfolk Admirals

Logan Nelson

Logan Nelson (28) passes the puck to one of his teammates while under pressure from the Utah Grizzlies in the second period of the game on Dec. 27.

 Siandhara Bonnet / Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush staved off a late comeback to defeat the Norfolk Admirals 5-4 Wednesday at Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Rush started slow, but erupted for four goals in the second period and withstood a late surge to secure the road win over the Admirals.

With the Rush trailing, 1-0, in the first minute of the second period, Brett Gravelle took a pass and carried the puck below the left circle. From a sharp angle he sniped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Dylan Wells and tied the score at one.

Later, with Rapid City on a power play, Logan Nelson carried the puck toward the net and deked from his forehand to his backhand. He slid it past Wells, giving the Rush the lead, 2-1.

They added to that lead less than a minute later as Jake Wahlin took a pass at the left wing and slashed into the attacking zone. Wahlin dangled around the defense and fired a backhander top shelf over the glove of Wells to make it 3-1.

Rapid City again extended its advantage a minute later when Alec Butcher knocked the puck loose and Stephen Baylis snagged the puck in the slot. He spun and flicked a backhanded shot through Wells, pushing the Rush lead to 4-1.



The momentum carried into the third period with Rapid City on another power play. Butcher forced the puck to the front of the net where Brett Van Os had inside position. He fired a shot past Wells, extending the Rush advantage to 5-1.

Norfolk surged back late in the third period, as it got a power play goal from Cody Milan then a pair of goals scored during four-on-four play from Alex Tonge and Christian Hausinger, cutting the Rapid City lead to one. The Rush defense would hold from that point though and they came away with a 5-4 win.

Butcher had three assists and Van Os, Nelson and Baylis each recorded a goal and an assist as the Rush won for the second straight game and improved to 24-19-6. Norfolk dropped to 16-24-4 in the loss.

Rapid City will again take on the Admirals on Friday night. Puck drop at Norfolk Scope is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

