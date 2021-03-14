Rush sweep Kansas City with perfect shootout for 5th straight win

The Rapid City Rush don’t have much experience in the shootout this season, but it didn’t seem to matter Sunday evening.

With goals from Tyler Coulter, Peter Quenneville and Hunter Garlent, the Rush took advantage of all three chances and topped the Kansas City Mavericks 3-1 in the shootout to defeat their Western Conference foe 4-3 for the three-game series sweep and their fifth straight victory.

“They were highlight goals, too. They put on some good moves in the shootout,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “It’s rare you see three goals in a shootout. I’ll take it, and everybody’s pretty happy.”

Since an 8-5 wakeup call loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last week, Rapid City (17-18-2) has allowed a combined eight goals during this streak and has claimed three wins via overtime or shootout. Its only other shootout this season came in a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Feb. 19.

All three goals from Kansas City (13-13-6) were go-ahead scores that the Rush answered. The final response to send the contest into overtime was pegged by Coulter, who held the puck in front of the net for what felt like eternity before finishing off a backhander at 18:17.