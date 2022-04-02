Rush tally two goals in third period to beat Grizzlies 4-3 in final regular season meeting

Calder Brooks scored the eventual game-winning goal, Max Coatta and Gabe Chabot each had a goal and an assist and the Rapid City Rush beat the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 Saturday night at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.
With the win, the Rush retook first place in the Mountain Division.
The Rush (34-22-10) started the scoring in the second period after Avery Peterson loaded up a shot from the right circle that was blocked. It bounced toward the slot where Chabot pounced on it and snapped a shot top-shelf past Trent Miner to make it 1-0.
The Grizzlies (38-26-3) tied the game later in the period, but the Rush took the lead back less than a minute later when Logan Nelson gained the zone and hit Alec Butcher cutting toward the net. Butcher left a pass for Brett Gravelle, who backhanded it home, giving Rapid City a 2-1 lead.
Utah evened things up early in the third period on a power play, but Rapid City answered, however, when Kyle Rhodes blasted a power-play slap shot that was partially blocked and trickled toward the goal line. Max Coatta lunged to the loose puck and poked it home, tying the score at 3-3.
Later in the third, Callum Fryer took a shot from the blue line that was blocked but the rebound bounced to Calder Brooks, who controlled it at the right circle and fired a backhanded shot through the legs of Miner, giving the Rush a 4-3 lead.
The Rush head to the East Coast next week for three games against Greenville Swamp Rabbits, starting Thursday.