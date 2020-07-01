Rush tender qualifying offers to 8 players

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that the team tendered the league-maximum eight qualifying offers for the 2020 offseason.

Players who had already signed a contract by June 30 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2020-21 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

Players that received a qualifying offers include: forwards Peter Quenneville, Brennan Saulnier, Darian Romanko, Stephane Legault and Dante Salituro; defensemen Josh Elmes and Chris Leibinger and goaltender Tyler Parks.