Rush throttle Utah on emotional night involving medical emergency

Adam Carlson returned to the ice Saturday wearing a No. 39 jersey, not his own No. 31.
Being featured as one of the Rapid City Rush’s “Stars of the Game” following the end of regulation, the ever-animated goaltender pointed to the back of his sweater, the one belonging to backup goalie Gordon Defiel, as the fans at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center lauded his 30-save, shutout victory.
“We’re a band of brothers,” Carlson said. “When you see a guy like (Defiel), talk about an unbelievable teammate. He’s one of my favorite goalie partners I’ve ever had, and he’s a guy who brings nothing but joy to the room every single day.”
In a nod to his goalie partner, Gordy Defiel, Adam Carlson came out for 1st Star of the night wearing Defiels #39 jersey. We are happy to report that Defiel is doing well from tonight’s earlier incident. pic.twitter.com/ScQsjutAMl— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) March 21, 2021
Less than 13 minutes into the first period of the Rush’s 7-0 throttling of the Utah Grizzlies, medical personnel were rushed over to the team bench to give medical attention to a slumped over Defiel for an undisclosed emergency. The 28-year-old netminder needed to be carted off the ice on a stretcher, but it was later announced that he was alert and stable.
Defiel even came back from the hospital and greeted his teammates in the locker room.
“For everyone on the bench involved it was a very scary moment, what we witnessed there. It got very emotional and we were worried for him. We’re just glad he’s OK,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “They played their hearts out for Gordy tonight. I’m very proud of the players.”
A 25-minute delay was called to give Rapid City time to sort things out, as it no longer had a second-string goaltender. Postponement was on the table, but play resumed with goalie coach and Rush great Danny Bottochio serving as Carlson’s backup.
Rapid City, already up 3-0 before the incident, played the rest of the game on another level and struck for four more goals to finish with a season-high seven and extend its point streak to nine, while getting its record back to .500 and taking revenge on the Grizzlies for its shootout loss Friday.
“It was an emotional effort, first and foremost, but a huge team effort,” forward Hunter Garlent said. “Right from the drop of the puck I think we were ready to go, and after the delay we had something even more to play for, so we came out, we played hard and it was a great feeling to get that win, No. 1 for Gordy but also as a team.”
Garlent had the only multi-goal performance of the night as six different skaters scored and four others earned two assists. Carlson picked up his second shutout of the season and is now 5-0-1 in his last six starts, while the shorthanded unit stopped all four power plays it faced to extend its streak to 24 straight kills.
“I just kind of went out there and just battled. It was one of those things where it felt like I was sitting outside of my body, watching myself play,” Carlson said. “The whole night I was just sitting there, playing for Gordy, and I think every guy on the ice was doing the exact same thing.”
Garlent got the Rush (18-18-3) on the board when he glided in an Andrew Sturtz rebound at 3:36 of the first period. Mike Hedden then stuffed in a goal at 11:29 after a litany of shots were turned away by Grizzlies (15-12-9) starting goaltender Kevin Carr.
Tyler Coulter needed only four seconds of a power play to make it 3-0 when he hauled in a pass from Peter Quenneville and delayed from the right side before burying a wrister at 12:23. Coulter and Quenneville now have points in four straight contests as Rapid City now has a power-play goal in nine of its last 13 games and has increased its efficiency to 34.6% over its last eight.
🍏 Quenneville, Peterson@tcoulter23 with the SNIPE pic.twitter.com/9rimtkDkRR— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) March 21, 2021
Following Coulter’s goal, Rush forward Tyson Empey faced off with Mitch Maxwell after a center-ice faceoff, where Empey managed to pop off Maxwell’s helmet with a crushing upper-cut. Eric Israel and Jack Jenkins also exchanged punches after Jenkins took a hard body blow from Israel into the boards.
Defiel’s emergency came at 12:47 of the opening frame, which halted the action for about 35 minutes. Trevor Gorsuch replaced Carr for the evening, and was scored on before the first intermission by Kevin Spinozzi, who snapped in a wrister from the slot at 15:25 to give Rapid City a season-high four goals in one period.
The only puck that found its way past Carlson was a shot at 11:29 of the second period that was ruled a goal as the net was knocked off its mooring. The play was then reviewed and overturned by officials, who ruled the net was dislodged before the score.
The Rush answered with two more goals in the frame, both within 42 seconds of each other. Gabriel Chabot unleashed a sharp-angle shot from behind the goal line at 16:08 that seemed to defy the laws of physics as it landed in the net clean of any deflections. Quenneville then rifled in a one-timer from Peterson from the low slot at 16:50.
🍏 Israel, Montminy@bigchaby with an UNREAL SHARP ANGLE pic.twitter.com/h6GojjzmBu— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) March 21, 2021
The squads scuffled a few more times, but the third period was mostly free of fireworks. Garlent tacked on the seventh and final goal of the game off a left-side rebound at 15:34.
“We came ready to play and it was clicking on all cylinders tonight. It was a fun night, an emotional night and they played their hearts out for Gordy,” Tetrault said. “It’s a proud moment, that’s for sure, for everyone involved.”
Rapid City finished off an eight-game homestand with a 6-1-1 mark and will travel to Texas to face the Allen Americans in a three-games series beginning Wednesday.