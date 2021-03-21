Rush throttle Utah on emotional night involving medical emergency

A 25-minute delay was called to give Rapid City time to sort things out, as it no longer had a second-string goaltender. Postponement was on the table, but play resumed with goalie coach and Rush great Danny Bottochio serving as Carlson’s backup.

Rapid City, already up 3-0 before the incident, played the rest of the game on another level and struck for four more goals to finish with a season-high seven and extend its point streak to nine, while getting its record back to .500 and taking revenge on the Grizzlies for its shootout loss Friday.

“It was an emotional effort, first and foremost, but a huge team effort,” forward Hunter Garlent said. “Right from the drop of the puck I think we were ready to go, and after the delay we had something even more to play for, so we came out, we played hard and it was a great feeling to get that win, No. 1 for Gordy but also as a team.”

Garlent had the only multi-goal performance of the night as six different skaters scored and four others earned two assists. Carlson picked up his second shutout of the season and is now 5-0-1 in his last six starts, while the shorthanded unit stopped all four power plays it faced to extend its streak to 24 straight kills.