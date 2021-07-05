Rush to announce new head coach Wednesday

The Rapid City Rush will announce and formally introduce its new head coach at a press conference Wednesday, scheduled for 1 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The organization parted ways with former head coach Daniel Tetrault on June 15 and president Todd Mackin said the search to find its next head coach, its fourth in team history, was immediately underway and that he hoped to have a new hire by July 15.
The event is open to the public.
Rush Coaching History:
- Daniel Tetrault (2017-21): 116-134-25
- Mark DeSantis (2016-17): 38-47-11
- Joe Ferras (2008-16): 272-192-48
Matt Case
Sports Reporter
