Rush top Kansas City 5-4 in first game since layoff

Logan Nelson had a goal and two assists as the Rapid City Rush never trailed and beat the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush extended their point streak to five games with the win.

Rapid City (30-20-8) got the scoring started in the first period when Alec Butcher carried the puck below the goal line and fed a pass to the slot where Zach Court couldn’t connect on a one-timer. Nelson grabbed the loose puck in the slot and slung it past goalie Matt Greenfield to make it 1-0.

The Rush struck again late in the opening period while skating with a man advantage. Nelson fed Ryan Zuhlsdorf at the point and Zuhlsdorf fired a shot on net. Keegan Iverson deflected it at the top of the crease and the puck bounced into the net, pushing the score to 2-0.

Kansas City (28-30-4) got two goals early in the second to tie the game. First, Bailey Conger knocked in a loose puck in front of the net, and later Anthony DeLuca fired home a one-timer that evened things at 2-2.

Rapid answered later in the same period, however, when Brett Gravelle shook himself free to the left wing and fed Calder Brooks in the high slot. Brooks then stepped into a one-timer that went top shelf past Greenfield to give the Rush the lead at 3-2.

They then added to that lead as Colton Leiter took a pass at the blue line and carried the puck to the right circle. Leiter snapped a wrist shot on net that went in on Greenfield’s glove side, making the score 4-2.

In the third, the Mavericks again cut into the Rapid City lead as Mike Lee beat Lukas Parik with a wrist shot from the point on a power play. The Rush swung back again though with a power-play goal of their own. Nelson carried the puck through center and found a trailing Jake Wahlin for a one-timer in front of the net. He beat Greenfield high to make it 5-3.

Kansas City got one more later in the third, a Brendan Soucie goal that brought the Mavericks back within one, but the Rush held from that point and took the win, 5-4.

Nelson now has 52 points on the season, crossing the 50-point plateau for the first time in his professional career, while Butcher and Court each recorded two assists in the winning effort.

The Rush now have points in 10 of their last 11 games and improved their record to in the win. Kansas City dropped to .

Rapid City will again host Kansas City on Friday night for the second of three games between the two teams this weekend.

