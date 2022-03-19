Rush top Kansas City in overtime, extend point streak to season-high six games

Overtime hasn’t been the friendliest to the Rapid City Rush this season, but a turned over puck at center ice gave them the opportunity to turn things around.

Calder Brooks snagged a loose puck at the red line and skated into the offensive zone with a two-on-one chance and the score deadlocked at 2-2 more than three minutes to the extra period. He dished off a pass to Brett Gravelle in the left-wing circle, who snapped a wrister over the left shoulder of Kansas City goaltender Daniil Chechelev for the game-winner, sealing a 3-2 win Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

“We found a way,” Rapid City head coach Scott Burt said. “We weren’t very pretty, but we found a way.”

The Rush (31-20-8) now have points in six straight games, setting a new season-high. They’ve grabbed 11 of the last 12 possible points, going 6-0-1 during that stretch.

“It’s the buy-in of the players and the players are buying in. It’s very contagious,” Burt said. “Every single night our guys play hard, and tonight they found a way.”

Gravelle picked up a goal and an assist, while Callum Fryer and Elijah Vilio eached potted one goal and Brooks, Chabot and Ryan Zuhlsdorf tallied one assist apiece. Lukas Parik made 31 saves in net to improve to 13-7-6 on the season. Rapid City improved on its already third-best penalty kill, shutting down six Mavericks (28-30-5) power play, but went 0-for-5 on its own man-advantages.

“We’ve got players playing different positions who are not on our power play when we were rolling at the beginning of the season when we had all our guys,” Burt said. “I don’t really care about percentages, now I just know that when we’re clicking, we were a heck of a power-play unit.”

The Rush raced out to a 2-0 lead less than halfway through the first period. Fryer unleashed a one-timer from the point on a pass from Gravelle to the bottom-right corner of the net at 4:35, then Chechelev, on a clearing attempt, inadvertently directed the puck off a fellow teammate, which sailed into the net for an own goal at 8:16, credited to Vilio.

The Mavericks got on the board with 13.3 seconds to play in the opening frame when Anthony DeLuca deked Parik on a breakaway attempt following a turnover and beat the goalie on his stick side, then leveled the contest at 10:32 of the second period when DeLuca, parallel to the goal line, snapped a shot short-side past Parik.

The middle frame also saw its physicality as Logan Nelson took a hit to the heat and spent several moments down on the ice, then popped up and sent Garrett Clarke to the ice with a hit to the dome. Both combatants were given double-minors.

Garrett Klotz, seeing his first action since late-January due to a lower-body injury, dropped the mitts with Koletrane Wilson in the third period and was the clear victor of the battle. After their fight, five penalties were called in the remaining 10 and a half minutes of regulation, but nothing came of it.

Rapid City managed to hold Kansas City without a shot in overtime and improved to 5-4 in extra periods.

The Rush and Mavericks will square off for a final time this season on Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.