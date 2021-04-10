Rush top Tulsa in shootout to force rubber match

After suffering their first shutout of the season Friday night, the Rapid City Rush got revenge Saturday, needing a shutout to top the Tulsa Oilers 5-4 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and force a rubber match Sunday afternoon.

Rapid City (21-21-4) is now 3-4-1 against Tulsa (21-21-5) and moved to the fifth place in the ECHL Western Conference standings, one spot shy of a playoff spot.

The Rush potted two goals in the first period to take a 2-0 advantage. Peter Quenneville fired in a one-timer from the slot on a pass from Tyler Coulter at 12:50, and then scored on a wrister from the right faceoff circle on a power-play opportunity at 19:33.

The middle frame turned into an offensive onslaught as five combined goals were scored. Matt Lane's goal 25 second into the period put the Oilers on board before Cedric Montminy picked up a loose puck off a shot from Stephen Baylis and tapped in a backhander at 7:27 to extend Rapid City's lead back to two.

Tulsa answered with a pair of goals within two and a half minutes of each other to level the contest. Alex Brooks scored on a power-play chance, the penalty a hooking call on Johnny Coughlin, at 13:52, assisted by Danny Moynihan and Michael McNicholas, and Moynihan then tallied a shorthanded goal at 16:05 to make it 3-3.