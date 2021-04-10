Rush top Tulsa in shootout to force rubber match

After suffering their first shutout of the season Friday night, the Rapid City Rush got revenge Saturday, needing a shutout to top the Tulsa Oilers 5-4 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and force a rubber match Sunday afternoon.
Rapid City (21-21-4) is now 3-4-1 against Tulsa (21-21-5) and moved to the fifth place in the ECHL Western Conference standings, one spot shy of a playoff spot.
The Rush potted two goals in the first period to take a 2-0 advantage. Peter Quenneville fired in a one-timer from the slot on a pass from Tyler Coulter at 12:50, and then scored on a wrister from the right faceoff circle on a power-play opportunity at 19:33.
The middle frame turned into an offensive onslaught as five combined goals were scored. Matt Lane's goal 25 second into the period put the Oilers on board before Cedric Montminy picked up a loose puck off a shot from Stephen Baylis and tapped in a backhander at 7:27 to extend Rapid City's lead back to two.
Tulsa answered with a pair of goals within two and a half minutes of each other to level the contest. Alex Brooks scored on a power-play chance, the penalty a hooking call on Johnny Coughlin, at 13:52, assisted by Danny Moynihan and Michael McNicholas, and Moynihan then tallied a shorthanded goal at 16:05 to make it 3-3.
Hunter Garlent responded only 46 seconds later when he rifled in a far-sided slap shot on a power play to give the Rush a 4-3 advantage heading into the third period.
Moynihan notched his second goal and third point of the night when he evened things up at 1:17 of the final frame. The two teams then played the remainder of regulation and the seven-minute overtime period without a goal score to send the game to a shootout.
Quenneville snapped in the only goal of the shootout, striking a shot in past the left side of Oilers goalie Devin Williams to give the Rush the victory. Rapid City goaltender Brad Barone made 30 save in the win.
The Rush are now 3-1 in shootouts this season. They'll face the Oilers on Sunday in the last of three contests this weekend. Puckdrop is slated for 3:05 p.m.