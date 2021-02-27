Rush top Wichita 3-2 for first 2-0 series lead of season

The Rapid City Rush have struggled this season in the second game of a series, entering Saturday's contest with a 2-8 record and going 0-4 after winning the first meeting.

But they finally have a 2-0 series lead after a trio of skaters tallied goals and the Rush held off the Wichita Thunder 3-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Rapid City (12-16-1) is now 6-10-1 on the road and 6-6-0 at home. It improved to 3-2-0 against Wichita (16-6-3), the top team in the ECHL Western Conference Standings.

Tyler Coulter and Hunter Garlent earned two points each with a goal and an assists, while Gordon Defiel

The Thunder got on the board first with a goal at 10:22 of the opening period, but their lead lasted less than 90 seconds as Hunter Garlent answered with a goal, assisted by Andrew Sturtz, on a wrister at 11:42 to make it 1-1.

The Rush then pulled ahead with a pair of goals in the middle frame. Avery Peterson buried a wrister from beyond the left faceoff circle on a power-play opportunity at 1:49, and Tyler Coulter tapped in a backhander at 6:01 for a 3-1 advantage.

Peterson and Coulter lead Rapid City with 12 goals each, while Coulter has a team-high 27 assists.