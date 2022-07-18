Rush trade Dillon Kelley to Kansas City

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that goalie Dillon Kelley has been traded back to the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations.

Kelley, a 27-year-old Saginaw, Michigan native, was originally acquired by the Rush via trade from the Mavericks on Jan. 12 and appeared in 14 regular season games. He went 9-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and received his first career AHL call-up while in Rapid City.

He made one start in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, surrendering six goals in a Game 3 loss to the Utah Grizzlies in the Mountain Division Finals series.

Kelley, a member of the Rush's season-ending roster, was tendered a qualifying offer by the team in advance of the June 30 deadline and had yet to sign for the 2022-23 season.