Rush trade for goalie, claim forward off waivers

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that goaltender Dillon Kelley has been acquired from the Kansas City Mavericks via trade in exchange for future considerations. The Rush have also claimed forward Brady Fleurent off waivers from the Wichita Thunder.

Kelley opened the season in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Macon Mayhem where he appeared in 13 games and was 2-9-0-0 with a 3.06 goals against average and .913 save percentage. Since joining the Mavericks he has played one game and made 29 saves on 30 shots in a 6-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers.

Fleurent had been with Wichita for the entire season before being waived on Tuesday. He has skated in 24 games for the Thunder and has four assists. The third-year pro played his college hockey at the University of New England where he was a teammate of Rush defenseman Alden Weller for two years and twice led all of NCAA Division III hockey in points.

The Rush hit the road for three games in three nights against the Wichita Thunder starting Thursday.

