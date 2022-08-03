Rush trade Tristan Thompson to Savannah

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that the rights to defenseman Tristan Thompson have been traded to the newly-formed Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.

Thompson, a 25-year-old Canmore, Alberta native, opened the 2021-22 season with Rapid City and appeared in 48 games with the team in his ECHL rookie campaign. In his time as a member of the Rush, he had four goals and 22 assists.

Thompson was placed on team suspension in order to retain his rights in February when he signed a contract to finish the season with the Stavanger Oilers in Norway.

The Rush open their season Oct. 21 in Utah.