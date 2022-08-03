 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush trade Tristan Thompson to Savannah

Tristan Thompson looks for an open teammate to pass the puck to in the first period of a Dec. 27 game against the Utah Grizzlies at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that the rights to defenseman Tristan Thompson have been traded to the newly-formed Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.

Thompson, a 25-year-old Canmore, Alberta native, opened the 2021-22 season with Rapid City and appeared in 48 games with the team in his ECHL rookie campaign. In his time as a member of the Rush, he had four goals and 22 assists.

Thompson was placed on team suspension in order to retain his rights in February when he signed a contract to finish the season with the Stavanger Oilers in Norway.

The Rush open their season Oct. 21 in Utah.

