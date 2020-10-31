Rush unveil 2020-21 jerseys; announce safety protocols

The Rapid City Rush will be one of just 13 teams in North America playing professional hockey in the final months of 2020.

The ECHL is set to kick off its season in December as the only league on the continent beginning competition before next year, as the NHL is aiming at a Jan. 1 start date and other leagues have pushed back their seasons to 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Rush, who are slated to open their campaign Dec. 11 at home against the Utah Grizzlies and play a full 72-game schedule, unveiled their new jerseys for the season Saturday and announced arena safety protocols at their second “Fan Fest” at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, opening their doors for the first time since March.

There will be no mask mandate for attending games, according to team president Todd Mackin, who said he and his staff made decisions looking at “every possible perspective.” Mask wearing will be recommended, and two sections of the stands will be reserved for socially-distanced seating.

Among the safety measures, all staff will be required to wear masks, concessions can be ordered from the stands using a QR code on phones and then picked up, and additional janitorial staff will also be hired.