Rush unveil 2021-22 jerseys; announce new team slogan

The beginning of Scott Burt’s tenure with the Rapid City Rush was ushered in Saturday with the introduction of a couple of changes.
For Burt’s inaugural season as head coach of the Rush, the team will be donning new jerseys and carrying a new slogan, unveiled at their third annual “Fan Fest” at The Monument.
The organization’s fresh tagline reads “Next chapter, same goal,” marking the start of Burt’s regime.
For their three new jerseys, the Rush have retained red and black sweaters, with slight alterations, while introducing a gray uniform in place of last year’s white.
“I think the black pops, I really like the gray and I like the red one. It’s almost like it’s a new era,” Burt said. “They all look sharp.”
The organization has brought back the Mount Rushmore logo, something absent from last season, which will be front and center on the red uniform.
“We play better in the reds for whatever reason, maybe because it’s the color of blood,” said goalie Adam Carlson, a fan favorite who is returning for his third season with Rapid City, “But I like it a lot.”
Said Burt, “When you see a sea of red coming at you, it’s one of those ones where you better get out of the way. I think they’re all going to pop, and for us it’s about work, and red’s all about work.”
Carlson, who’s no stranger to superstition, added that he loves the addition of the gray uniforms since he performed well in one earlier in his career.
“We had a gray jersey when I played down in Jacksonville and I seemed to play really well in that, so let’s get the gray out there,” he said. “The gray, white and black is a really clean look, and I think it looks really pro.”
The Rush are slated to begin practice Oct. 11, with their season-opener scheduled for Oct. 22 against the Tulsa Oilers at The Monument.
