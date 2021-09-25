Rush unveil 2021-22 jerseys; announce new team slogan

The beginning of Scott Burt’s tenure with the Rapid City Rush was ushered in Saturday with the introduction of a couple of changes.

For Burt’s inaugural season as head coach of the Rush, the team will be donning new jerseys and carrying a new slogan, unveiled at their third annual “Fan Fest” at The Monument.

The organization’s fresh tagline reads “Next chapter, same goal,” marking the start of Burt’s regime.

For their three new jerseys, the Rush have retained red and black sweaters, with slight alterations, while introducing a gray uniform in place of last year’s white.

“I think the black pops, I really like the gray and I like the red one. It’s almost like it’s a new era,” Burt said. “They all look sharp.”

The organization has brought back the Mount Rushmore logo, something absent from last season, which will be front and center on the red uniform.