Rush wake up late in morning clash with Wichita, fall in OT

Members of the Rapid City Rush who aren’t considered to be early birds might’ve struggled in Thursday's game.

Skaters had to be ready to go out of the dressing room for a 10:35 a.m. puck drop in front of 4,000-plus elementary school students, whose energy and raucousness raised the decibel level of The Monument Ice Arena to a new season high.

The Rush offense wasn’t ready to go, however, building a growing trend of struggling to score in the first two periods. A Stephen Baylis-led comeback leveled the contest and sent it into overtime, where the Wichita Thunder took advantage of a turned over puck and converted on their first shot for a 3-2 win to open a three-game series.

“I don’t think we had many Grade-A chances in the first two periods,” Rapid City head coach Scott Burt said. “And in the third we had opportunities to put it in the back of the net, we just didn’t execute.”

The Rush (22-18-6), who entered the contest 18th in the ECHL with 3.02 goals per game, have now been shut out in seven of their last nine periods, scoring only in third period over their last two games, both of which they’ve picked up points in.

“I don’t know if it’s not being ready, we’re just not bearing down on our opportunities,” Burt said. “I don’t know. It’s something I’ve got to figure out.”

In the midst of an otherwise uneventful first period, the Thunder (18-21-6) got on the board at 14:02 when Logan Fredericks fired in a wrister to the glove-side of goalie Lukas Parik following a Rush turnover.

Parik finished with 32 saves and moved to 9-5-3 on the season with the loss.

After surrendering his second goal of the game, an impressive Garrett Schmitz no-look backhander he whacked in out the air at 8:50 of the middle frame, Parik managed to turn away a penalty shot from Fredericks a few minutes later to prevent further damage. The 20-year-old Czech tracked Fredericks the entire way and made a pad-save on a forehand shot to his stick side.

Rapid City finally got on the board at 1:50 of the third period when Calder Brooks dropped off a pass in the left-wing circle to Baylis, who snapped a wrister far-side past the glove of netminder Jake Theut.

After back-to-back power plays Wichita successfully killed off, Baylis notched his 19th goal of the season when he unleashed a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle that deflected off a Thunder skater and landed in the net to even the score 2-2 at 14:44 of the third.

Baylis managed to put a shot on net 13 seconds into overtime before Cam Clarke took possession of a turned over puck at the point of the Rush attacking zone and sprinted the other way, dishing a pass to Michael Stinil on a 2-on-1 attack, whose shot from the left blew past the glove of Parik to end the game.

Rapid City is now 3-4 in overtime.

“That was my message to them after the game; if we come and we start the game with the effort and the answer we had in the third period, and didn’t take the first two periods off, it could’ve been a different outcome,” Burt said. “So we’ve just got to be ready right when the puck drops.”

The Rush and Thunder return to primetime hockey Friday for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena.

