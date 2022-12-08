Rush win 5th straight for first time under Burt

For all the successes the Rapid City Rush achieved in Scott Burt’s inaugural season last year, they never went more than four games without a loss.

On Thursday night, Burt hit a new milestone in his still burgeoning head-coaching career, leading the Rush to a 4-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder at The Monument Ice Arena to capture the first five-game winning streak of his tenure in the Black Hills.

“I don’t look at that. I didn’t even know,” Burt said. “Honestly I just worry about the guys in the locker room and the next game up.”

Rapid City (12-8-0) also earned its eighth win in its last nine games and is 9-3-0 in its last 12. The winning streak marks the Rush’s longest since the 2020-21 season when it also won five in a row.

“I think we’re just buying into the system that Burt’s putting into place for us, and we’re getting results,” forward Keanu Yamamoto said. “The guys who need to shoot are shooting, and guys who need to make plays are making plays.”

Yamamoto, along with Matt Marcinew and Alex Aleardi, all tallied a goal and an assist for the Rush, while Simon Lavigne dished out a pair of helpers. Daniil Chechelev stopped 27 of 30 shots between the pipes to move to 11-4-0 on the season.

Rapid City was aided by a trio of power-play goals, finishing 3 of 5 on the man-advantage, netting them against a Wichita (11-7-2) squad that entered the contest with 10th best penalty-kill efficiency at 82.4%. The Rush, who saw forwards Rory Kerins and Ilya Nikolaev called up to AHL’s Calgary Flames Thursday afternoon, improved to 18.7% on the power play.

“It was just a matter of time. Like I said before, our entry was good and our setup was good, we just hadn’t been clicking at the time. And now it’s starting to come,” Burt said. “We’re missing Niko and we’re missing Kerins too, so guys needed to step up and we needed those goals.”

The Rush conversely spent a heavy chunk of time in the penalty box Thursday evening, getting nabbed for seven minor penalties that included three hooking calls and a too-many-men infraction. Wichita took advantage with two power-play goals.

“We just can’t be doing that. Too many men and a lot of stick penalties that shouldn’t be happening,” Yamamoto said. “You’re not going to win a lot of games taking seven penalties, so we’ve got to sharpen up on that.”

Rapid City’s first goal of the night game on a power-play chance in the opening period, a frame the Rush outshot the Thunder 11-4. Aleardi blasted a one-timer from Yamamoto from above the left-wing circle at 14:38 to get his team on the board.

Marcinew potted the Rush’s only even-strength goal of the game in the second period, skating up to a puck in the slot that nobody saw land, including Thunder goalie Evan Buitenhuis, after it was deflected on a Brett Gravelle wrister. The 29-year-old veteran flicked it into the net for the easy goal and a 2-0 advantage at 9:47.

Wichita got one back before the second intermission, however as Cole MacDonald snapped a wrister from the slot that was deflected on its way past Chechelev at 16:57, but MacDonald’s goal was answered with back-to-back power-play markers from Rapid City in the first half of the third period.

Yamamoto swiped at a second-chance effort on a shot by Jon Martin that bounced off Buitenhuis and buried the goal short side from the left wing at 4:40, just eight seconds into a power play, then Calder Brooks picked up a rebound in front of Buitenhuis and wrapped it around the netminder glove side from the low slot at 7:36 to give the Rush a 4-1 lead.

The Thunder made things interesting down the stretch though, tallying two goals via Michael Stinil to get back within one score. Stinil broke away from the pack, went forehand-to-backhand and finished the one-on-one with Chechelev by chipping the puck off the goalie at 8:44. Stinil then capitalized on a power play by snapping a wrister from the left circle over the right shoulder of Chechelev at 12:02.

Rapid City held on the rest of the way, holding Wichita scoreless through 31 seconds of a power play and another 1:19 of 4-on-4 hockey.

The Rush and Thunder will meet again Friday for the second of three games this week at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.