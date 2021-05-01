Rush win 5th straight on misplayed OT winner

The puck that scored the Rapid City Rush’s 3-2 overtime win Saturday night might have disappeared entirely and magically shown up behind the Kansas City Mavericks goalie.

A scramble for the puck outside the crease forced the frozen biscuit to vanish from view. When it reappeared, the spectators at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center witnessed it calmly and smoothly glide over the goal line, seemingly out of nowhere, and rest easily in the back of the net.

Game over.

“I think their defenseman tried to push the puck back to his goalie, for him to cover it, and it actually went through his legs and went in,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “Could’ve been a lot better but we’ll take it, that’s for sure.”

The goal, credited to Peter Quenneville, was potted just 28 seconds into the extra period and immediately dashed the hopes of the Mavericks, who had leveled the game with 21.5 seconds remaining in regulation to send the contest into overtime.

Instead, the Rush (29-22-4) earned their fifth straight victory, ninth out of their last 10 to improve to 6-0-0 against their conference foe, waking up from a sluggish first period to keep their streak going and their playoff chances rising.