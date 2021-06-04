Rush win ECHL's Best Ice Award

The arena at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center where the Rapid City Rush play their homes game was named the recipient of the Best Ice Award on Friday by the ECHL.

The award, given annually to best playing surface, is voted on by league coaches and determined by several factors, including ice quality and building temperature.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rush president Todd Mackin praised ice specialist Nate Kleinschmit and his crew for their work this season.

“Nate and the arena take great pride in making sure that we have a top-notch playing surface for our entire season. This is not a new recognition, as Nate and the arena staff have been regularly recognized for the hard work they’ve put into making our arena a top place to play since the organization’s beginning 13 years ago," Mackin said in a statement. "We’re thankful for our great relationship with Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, and are excited to continue to work together towards excellence in seasons to come.”

This is the first Best Ice Award received by the Civic Center arena in the award's six-year history, and the Rush join the Toledo Walleye and Colorado Eagles to have won it.

“What stands out to me the most is the pride that Nate and his crew take in maintaining the rink, ensuring that the integrity of the ice and the playing surface are always up to standard," head coach Daniel Tetrault said. "He’s always asking for input from our players and opponents and makes the necessary adjustments to make sure the ice is ready for competition."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.