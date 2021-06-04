 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rush win ECHL's Best Ice Award
alert top story
PRO HOCKEY

Rush win ECHL's Best Ice Award

{{featured_button_text}}
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

 Courtesy Rapid City Rush

The arena at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center where the Rapid City Rush play their homes game was named the recipient of the Best Ice Award on Friday by the ECHL.

The award, given annually to best playing surface, is voted on by league coaches and determined by several factors, including ice quality and building temperature.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rush president Todd Mackin praised ice specialist Nate Kleinschmit and his crew for their work this season.

“Nate and the arena take great pride in making sure that we have a top-notch playing surface for our entire season. This is not a new recognition, as Nate and the arena staff have been regularly recognized for the hard work they’ve put into making our arena a top place to play since the organization’s beginning 13 years ago," Mackin said in a statement. "We’re thankful for our great relationship with Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, and are excited to continue to work together towards excellence in seasons to come.”

This is the first Best Ice Award received by the Civic Center arena in the award's six-year history, and the Rush join the Toledo Walleye and Colorado Eagles to have won it.

“What stands out to me the most is the pride that Nate and his crew take in maintaining the rink, ensuring that the integrity of the ice and the playing surface are always up to standard," head coach Daniel Tetrault said. "He’s always asking for input from our players and opponents and makes the necessary adjustments to make sure the ice is ready for competition."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 29
Local

Your Two Cents for May 29

Ten years ago, I moved here from a blue state with promises of lower taxes and that government stays out of your business. Thanks to Gov. Noem…

National

Judge agrees to appoint 'special master' in Giuliani case

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Friday that he will appoint a “special master” to oversee a review of electronic files seized from Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer to make sure investigators can’t get access to protected communications with their clients, including former President Donald Trump.

Your Two Cents for June 1
Local

Your Two Cents for June 1

President Biden's Memorial Day speech was patriotic, with reverence and honor for America's fallen, and a call to preserve our democracy. Ther…

Your Two Cents for June 3
Local

Your Two Cents for June 3

To the Two Cents writer who can't understand voting for medical marijuana, you've never seen how cancer treatments can further emaciate an alr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News