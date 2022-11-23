 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush win third straight in victory over Mavericks

  • 0
111222-rush-12.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Rush goalie Daniil Chechelev stops the puck during a Nov. 11 game against the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Daniil Chechelev made 38 saves, Alex Aleardi had a goal and an assist and the Rapid City Rush beat the Kansas City Mavericks 5-2 on Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush won their third consecutive game and were victorious for the fifth time in their past seven outings.

Rapid City started the scoring in the opening period while working on a power play. Jon Martin found Simon Lavigne in the high slot for a one-timer that he blasted past Shane Starrett. Lavigne’s third goal in his past four games made the score 1-0.

They would add to that lead later in the first after Tyson Helgesen skated down the left wing and found Alex Aleardi loose above the right circle. He sent a snap shot past Starrett top shelf to extend the advantage to 2-0.

Kansas City would answer with a flurry of shots that Chechelev turned aside. A rebound eventually bounced to Jeremy McKenna on the backside and he jammed it home, putting the Mavericks on the board.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Rapid City answered within the next minute, however, when Martin forced a turnover and fed Keanu Yamamoto. He then found Logan Nelson who hit him back for a one-timer that Yamamoto buried, pushing the score to 3-1.

The Mavericks brought themselves within one again in the second. Matt Marcinew had a shot blocked in the attacking zone that bounced onto Nick Pastujov’s stick. He gained the zone with an odd-man rush and hit Cole Coskey, who deked and slid a shot past Chechelev to make it 3-2.

The Rush extended their advantage again early in the third period after Aleardi hit Calder Brooks with a pass at the left wing. Brooks kicked the puck to himself and fired a backhander past Starrett, extending the lead to two.

Kansas City pulled Starrett for an extra attacker late in the game and with the net empty, Brooks sent a pass of the left wing boards that hit Rory Kerins in stride in the neutral zone. He brought it over the blue line and fired the puck into the empty net, pushing the score to its 5-2 final.

Chechelev matched a season-high with 38 saves, Aleardi extended his point streak to seven games and Brooks now has five goals in his last three games. The Rush improved to 7-7-0-0 while Kansas City dropped to 7-4-1-0.

Rapid City and Kansas City will take Thanksgiving off and meet again on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

President Trump endorses Governor Noem and after the election, she throws him under the bus because he doesn’t offer “the best chance” for the…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

The fact that our state is "ruby red" is exactly why many families are moving here where we still have conservative values, policies and ethics. 

Your Two Cents for Nov. 22

Your Two Cents for Nov. 22

Well, I'm not moving. South Dakota is my state, the same as anyone else who lives here, and I will continue to advocate for political programs…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Thank you to the restaurants and stores who honor veterans with a discount at your business. Your gift is truly appreciated.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News