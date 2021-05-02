Rush winning streak snapped as desperate Kansas City squad powers to win

The Rapid City Rush experienced more than their fair share of first-period woes earlier this season.
On Sunday evening it was the middle frame, which saw the Kansas City Mavericks level the game and pull ahead with a 14-2 shot advantage to put their opponent’s winning streak in jeopardy.
The Rush, exhausted from the physical demands and possible pressures of a five-game winning streak. couldn’t catch up, allowing two more goals in the third period and dropping a 5-2 result at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“We had a good start to the game and then Kansas City took it to us,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “You’ve got to give them credit; they outworked us, outplayed us after we took a two-goal lead, and you could tell they were really desperate for the win.”
While Rapid City’s defensemen were gassed stopping shots, two backline skaters found success on offense as Ian Edmonson and Mikael Tam potted goals in the first seven minutes of the contest to give the Rush (29-23-4) an early 2-0 advantage. But the Mavericks (23-23-10) battled back with five unanswered goals to avoid the seven-game series sweep and give the Rush just their second regulation loss when leading after the opening frame.
Peter Quenneville’s assist on the first goal extended his points streak to six games, while Adam Carlson made 35 saves in his first appearance after sitting out the last seven contests due to injury. His record now stands at 13-9-3.
“We didn’t get the sweep, it’s disappointing, but we still got two out of three so we’re on a good run,” Tetrault said.
Edmonson put Rapid City on the board at 3:23 when he hauled in a pass from Avery Peterson off an offensive zone draw and fired a wrister from the blue line past the blocker side of Kansas City goalie Andrew Shortridge, who returned to the net after mishandling a puck in Saturday’s game that resulted in the overtime winner for the Rush.
.@Ian_Edmondson8 lighting off the goal lamp early this game! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WCqUFJGEw9— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) May 2, 2021
Mikael Tam followed when he grabbed a loose puck in the right faceoff circle and rifled a wide open wrister short side for his first goal of the season at 6:11 to make it 2-0.
“Edmonson had a good shot from the point there and Tam, with his first of the season, had a lot of chances here the last couple weeks to score, and it was nice to see him score his first of the season,” Tetrault said.
Opposing teams should pass to @miktam52 more often 😏 pic.twitter.com/GAZmc2da63— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) May 2, 2021
The Mavericks tallied their first goal at 13:29 when a tripping penalty on Tyler Coulter gave them their first power play, and Brodie Reid converted with a one-timer to the stick side of Carlson. Their equalizer then came at 10:16 of the second period when Bryan Lemos snapped one in from the slot.
With exactly three minutes to play in the middle frame, a shot by Giorgio Estephan that lit the lamp was immediately waived off, but the call was overturned following a brief review to give Kansas City its first lead of the evening.
Rapid City managed just one shot on target through the majority of the period before Tam threw one on net in the final seconds.
“Especially in that second period, they were all over us. We only had two shots,” Tetrault said of the Mavericks. “We couldn’t execute passes, and that happens sometimes in a long season. We’re not worried.”
A second tripping penalty on Coulter in the early stages of the third would’ve given the Mavericks another man-advantage, but Coulter was crossed-checked by Greg Moro in retaliation and both skaters were sent to the box for a 4-on-4. Adam Brady put a shot on Carlson that slid under him to make it 4-2 less than 90 seconds later.
Darik Angelli tacked on one more when he took control of a loose puck in the O-zone and put a double-move on Carlson before finishing the goal from the right side at 15:08.
With both squads skirmishing all game, things finally came to blows when Cedric Montminy dropped his mitts following a scuffle with Reid in the final minute of regulation and threw the Mavericks forward to the ice holding his jersey. Montminy punched an early ticket to the locker room and could face a suspension.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Tetrault said. “We haven’t lost two in a row in a long time, and we’ve got to start a new streak on Tuesday and just forget about this one today.”
The Rush, still ahead of the Utah Grizzlies in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, will now travel to the Beehive State for a lengthy four-game series against the Grizzlies with major playoff implications at stake, Those games are slated to take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
