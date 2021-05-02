Rush winning streak snapped as desperate Kansas City squad powers to win

“We didn’t get the sweep, it’s disappointing, but we still got two out of three so we’re on a good run,” Tetrault said.

Edmonson put Rapid City on the board at 3:23 when he hauled in a pass from Avery Peterson off an offensive zone draw and fired a wrister from the blue line past the blocker side of Kansas City goalie Andrew Shortridge, who returned to the net after mishandling a puck in Saturday’s game that resulted in the overtime winner for the Rush.

Mikael Tam followed when he grabbed a loose puck in the right faceoff circle and rifled a wide open wrister short side for his first goal of the season at 6:11 to make it 2-0.

“Edmonson had a good shot from the point there and Tam, with his first of the season, had a lot of chances here the last couple weeks to score, and it was nice to see him score his first of the season,” Tetrault said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Mavericks tallied their first goal at 13:29 when a tripping penalty on Tyler Coulter gave them their first power play, and Brodie Reid converted with a one-timer to the stick side of Carlson. Their equalizer then came at 10:16 of the second period when Bryan Lemos snapped one in from the slot.