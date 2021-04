The Rushmore Athletics came away with several strong performances March 27 at the Rumble in the Jungle in Brookings.

The Athletics earned two first-place finishes with the Junior Elite 1 Lighting and Senior Elite 2 Storm teams.

Placing second for Rushmore were the Mini Elite 1 Spark and the Junior Prep 1 Frost. The Youth Elite 1 Thunder squad finished in third place.

