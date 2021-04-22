Rushmore Athletics Senior Storm to compete in Spirit Invitationals in Las Vegas

"It is a long way to go for 2 and a half minutes, but it is nice to have a two-day competition," said Farrar.

Rylie Brannan is the youngest member of the squad at 12 years old (12-18 for seniors). She said she looks up to all of the girls on the team.

"They are great cheerleaders and just great people in general. They are great role models to me," she said. "I just want to be the best that I can be and they are definitely great people what have inspired me. I remember going to tryouts and I saw all of the seniors there. I was like, 'Wow, I really want to be like them when I am older.' I then got on the team, so I was really excited."

Other members of the team include Chaveaha Barker-Bauer, Kailey Brannan, Isaiah Cox, Allison France, Arianna Gorczewski, Ashlyn Krcil, Olivia Mass and Dorian Swanson.

Pfeifle said what she likes about cheer is it is different than any other sport.

"Not only do you have to rely on your team, you have to rely on yourself, you have to rely on each team member because it is everyone," said Pfeifle, who has been doing cheer and dance for about five years."