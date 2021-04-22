Rushmore Athletics Senior Storm to compete in Spirit Invitationals in Las Vegas

In just its second year as a program, the Rushmore Athletics Senior Storm will be competing against some of the top cheer teams in the country at the Spirit Invitationals Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas.
It has taken talent to get where they are at, but more importantly, their success has come from hard work, Rushmore Athletics head coach Jenna Farrar said.
"I have never had a group of high school kids who have wanted to work this hard and be at the gym as much as these guys are," she said. "When kids are older, that doesn't happen all of the time."
The Senior Storm qualified for the national competition by winning their division earlier in the season in Denver.
"They were super excited, but I was a little concerned at first because some of the kids had prom," said Farrar. "The kids I have coached in the past would not have missed prom, but this is a really good group of kids. It is a cool experience for all of us."
Joslynn Cagle, 17, started cheer as a 7th grader and is now in her fifth year in the sport. she said they have tried all year to perfect our routine as much as possible.
"When we were told at Denver that we won and able to go to Vegas, we were all super pumped," she said. "We had a lot of meetings and conversations to make sure that we could go and we did a ton of fundraising. We're all really excited."
Cagle said that personally, she has always looked up to cheerleaders.
"I'm like, 'They are so cool, they are so pretty and they are so nice.' They have that leadership role, and that attracted me to it," she said, "but I learned there is another type of cheer that involved tumbling and competing for yourself, rather than for another team. I don't see myself cheering on another team, I'd much rather cheer for myself and my teammates."
Raeley Pfeifle, 16, said it means a lot to her that they qualified for the national meet. She said it shows what they worked up to and what you can accomplish in such a short amount of time.
"We come to practice and try to work as hard as we can," she said. "We still have a lot of fun, and that is the main part of this. We're just lucky enough to have this opportunity to go."
The Spirit Invitationals is at the Red Rock Casino and Resort and Spa Saturday in Sunday. The Storm perform in the Senior Level 2 division and there will be about 160 total teams and seven or eight in their division.
"A lot of these kids have done high school cheer in the past and they still do. These kids are cheering real around," said Farrar, who is also the Rapid City Central cheer coach. "It not only helps us here, but it helps their high school team as well."
The Rushmore Athletics will compete twice. Their routine is 2 minutes, 30 seconds, with music, tumbling, jumping and stunting.
"It is a long way to go for 2 and a half minutes, but it is nice to have a two-day competition," said Farrar.
Rylie Brannan is the youngest member of the squad at 12 years old (12-18 for seniors). She said she looks up to all of the girls on the team.
"They are great cheerleaders and just great people in general. They are great role models to me," she said. "I just want to be the best that I can be and they are definitely great people what have inspired me. I remember going to tryouts and I saw all of the seniors there. I was like, 'Wow, I really want to be like them when I am older.' I then got on the team, so I was really excited."
Other members of the team include Chaveaha Barker-Bauer, Kailey Brannan, Isaiah Cox, Allison France, Arianna Gorczewski, Ashlyn Krcil, Olivia Mass and Dorian Swanson.
Pfeifle said what she likes about cheer is it is different than any other sport.
"Not only do you have to rely on your team, you have to rely on yourself, you have to rely on each team member because it is everyone," said Pfeifle, who has been doing cheer and dance for about five years."
Cagle said that she is used to being able to go out and do large competitions, but with this gym only in its second year of competition, so this big for them to go out and compete on the level of these other teams.
"We just have to be calm, relaxed and excited," she said. "We also have to put in all of the hard work that we have taken in the whole year into what we are doing on the mat."
Rylie Brannan said her sister cheered when we lived in Texas, and that inspired her. She watched cheer shows and cheer movies, and felt like she wanted to do it as well.
"When we got invited I was ecstatic. We're not from a big cheer state, so to get invited to Vegas was really surprising," said Brannan, who attends Southwest Middle School. "There will be a lot of big teams there, so we just have to try our best and I know we'll be good."
Farrar said that cheer is just a good alternative to all of the activities that they have in Rapid City. She said the kids needed another opportunity, whether it is recreational or competitive."
"Dance is great, gymnastics is great and it is kind of a combination of both, to put into one routine," said Farrar. "Cheer is special because it is one event and they progress so much because it is quicker. The kids are seeing progress more quickly because it is condensed into one event."
The Rushmore Athletics have five competitive teams this year, so when the Senior Storm got the invitation to Vegas, Farrar said it was good for the younger kids to see where hard work will get you.
"They all want to be on the senior team when they get older," she said.