Rushmore Plaza Civic Center restricts public access

The health and safety of the community and our employees is the top priority of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and prioritize our existing health and safety elements and protocols, as well as the precautionary guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Out of an abundance of caution, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will be reducing public access to the Civic Center to one entrance.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, all visitors to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City Rush, and Mortenson Construction will need to enter on the West Side of the building through the Vast Entrance located nearest the Fine Arts Theatre. Guests looking to speak to our box office can do so in our Administrative offices also located on the West side of the venue.

All other entry points to the facility will be closed to the public.

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center reminds visitors that the COVID-19 outbreak is an evolving situation with new information becoming available every day. We will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions as information becomes available.

To stay updated on other cancellations or postponements please visit www.gotmine.com/coronavirus

