Rushmore Thunder finish third at weekend tournament

The Rushmore Thunder finished third place at the Junior A Gold Tournament in Brookings over the weekend, going 3-1 and claiming the third-place spot in a shootout.

Kael Delzer and Mason Martin showed strong performances, finishing with eight and seven total points, respectively, while Seth Stock tallied three.

In the first game Saturday, the Thunder defeated a squad from Rosemount, Minnesota 6-3. After a scoreless first period, down 1-0 early in the second, Martin, Miles Retzer and Dawson Wirth scored goals to put Rushmore ahead 3-1. Delzer, Hayden Holec and Ryan Hipsag notched the assists.

Rosemount tallied a goal to make it 3-2 in third before Stock, Delzer and Martin all scored as the Thunder pulled away for the victory.

Rushmore went on to shut out the second Sioux Falls Flyers team 6-0 later that same day. Delzer got things going with an unassisted goal in the first period, and Hunter Walla added another one just 12 seconds later. Delzer then earned his second goal later in the opening frame to make it 3-0.

Delzer and Hipsag picked up assists when Martin scored his first goal of the contest in the second period before Alec Humke and Stock tacked on two more in the third.