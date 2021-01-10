Rushmore Thunder top Sioux Center for weekend sweep

“I think we just worked harder today,” Hipsag said. “Stayed out of the box a little more and just buried it today.”

Duncan Chisolm added to Rushmore’s lead three minutes into the middle frame when his wrister from the left side landed in the net on a power play. Alec Humke then directed a rebound off Kaleb Merchen’s wrap-around attempt into the goal to make it 4-0 with 8:03 left in the second period.

The Storm picked up their lone goal of the contest when Grady Duden grabbed the puck, after a Thunder skater lost control of it as he fell to the ice, and fired in a point-blank shot with 2:48 remaining.

Rushmore tallied 15 shots in the period and gave up just two from Sioux Center.

“If there was a rebound, there was only one rebound. There weren't two or three whacks at the puck,” Hodge said. “We have a lot of depth when we put it together and we want to play as a team, and not individually. Sometimes we stray away from the team aspect and try and get into our own individual (success), which drives me crazy, but when we play as a team, we’re successful.”