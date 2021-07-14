Rushmore to host West River Sub-Districts

There will be a Little League World Series this season, and the journey to Williamsport, Pa., for local Little Leaguers begins Thursday at Rushmore Little League's Red Pesek Field with the West River Sub-District Tournament.
The tournament features Little Leagues from host-Rushmore, Timberline, Canyon Lake and Harney in Rapid City and Sturgis. The winner and runner-up qualify for next week's South Dakota State Tournament, also at Pesek Field, with that winner earning a Regional berth in Indianapolis, followed by the Little League World Series.
Coming off of last year's COVID plagued season, the national Little League organization left it up to each individual states or leagues on whether it wanted to play or not. South Dakota chose to play and Canyon Lake would go on to win its third straight state title.
"This summer they really tried hard to at least get Little League tournaments going, and I think they have done a great job of putting it together allowing Little League Baseball and Little League Softball to have a World Series this year," South Dakota Little League District 1 director Jason McGough said. "They were very diligent and wanted to make it happen, and here we are, in one month and there will be a World Series."
McGough said the players know that there is that golden apple at the end now, so they have something a little more to reach for and accomplish.
"There will be a team that moves on to Regionals from the state, and I think that is great," he said. "During the regular season we've learned some things, both positive and negative, that happened last year. But I think we can turn that all into positive things, like just how do the leagues go about keeping the enrollment and keeping the kids interest in playing the sport? I feel it will change some things moving forward, but we'll see how it goes."
McGough said that local participation was somewhat up-and-down across the board this season as they saw a slight decline. He said families saw that they don't have to play or practice six out of seven days of the week, something that was implemented during the 2020 season.
"Some of the leagues went just during the week and gave the families the weekend open to do other things than to play Little League baseball," he said. "Only Canyon Lake was playing on Saturdays, with the rest of the leagues playing during the week."
There will be no all-star teams from Spearfish and Belle Fourche this year at the West River Sub-Districts. McGough said the numbers might be down in both communities, and it is harder to put together a team to make a commitment to play in the tournament.
"I think part of those issues for them not being in the tournament this year came from that commitment, and or a number of players that were available," he said. "Last year had something to do with that a little bit. I think we will rebound, it is just going to take some time to get back to where we are having more teams in the tournament.
There is just one bracket this year at the West River Sub-Districts, compared to the normal two that had each bracket winner qualifying for state. Of the five teams this season, two will earn a state berth — the champion and runner-up.
The state tournament will feature two teams from West River and two from East River — Sioux Falls and Capital City (Pierre). The East River Sub-District was held last weekend in Valley Springs.
"This will actually be good too because you are going to get these (West River) teams to play each other in the Sub-District rather than not meeting until the state tournament," McGough said.
Another change at this year's West River Tournament will have the streets that surround Red Pesek Field blocked off for through traffic by the city. McGough said there will also be some food trucks available for the tournament.
"It is going to be a great atmosphere, and it will kind of bring our community back together again and show our community what Little League baseball is all about, and show those kids and families we can still have a great tournament," he said.