Rushmore to host West River Sub-Districts

"There will be a team that moves on to Regionals from the state, and I think that is great," he said. "During the regular season we've learned some things, both positive and negative, that happened last year. But I think we can turn that all into positive things, like just how do the leagues go about keeping the enrollment and keeping the kids interest in playing the sport? I feel it will change some things moving forward, but we'll see how it goes."

McGough said that local participation was somewhat up-and-down across the board this season as they saw a slight decline. He said families saw that they don't have to play or practice six out of seven days of the week, something that was implemented during the 2020 season.

"Some of the leagues went just during the week and gave the families the weekend open to do other things than to play Little League baseball," he said. "Only Canyon Lake was playing on Saturdays, with the rest of the leagues playing during the week."

There will be no all-star teams from Spearfish and Belle Fourche this year at the West River Sub-Districts. McGough said the numbers might be down in both communities, and it is harder to put together a team to make a commitment to play in the tournament.