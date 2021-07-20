Rush's Binetti, Bechtol moving up to AHL

“On behalf of the entire Rush organization and our community of Rapid City, I’d like to congratulate Mark on this long overdue and well-deserved promotion to the American Hockey League,” said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Hockey. “It is our organization’s goal to promote and elevate our team members to the next stage of their careers, whether it be on the ice, behind the bench, in hockey operations, or in the front office. Mark committed himself to the Rapid City community for nearly a decade, and we can’t thank him enough for his contributions to Rapid City and the Rush organization. We wish him the very best with the Stockton Heat, and are excited to have a dedicated supporter of the Rush and Rush Nation at the American Hockey League level.”

Bechtol recently completed his third season as the head equipment manager of the Rush. A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and alumnus of Western Michigan University, he is the son of former Rush equipment manager and current Tucson Roadrunners equipment manager Eric Bechtol. Bechtol came to the Black Hills from the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and also spent time as the Assistant Equipment Manager of his hometown Kalamazoo Wings.