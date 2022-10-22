Rush's comeback bid falls short in loss to Utah

Matt Marcinew scored a shorthanded goal with less than five minutes to play Saturday night to cut the Rapid City Rush's deficit to one, but the Black Hills squad couldn't find an equalizer and fell 3-2 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

In addition to Marcinew's goal, Rory Kerins also scored for the second straight and added an assist for the Rush (1-1-0), starting his ECHL career off hot with already three points in the first two game, while Alex Aleardi and Ryan Zuhlsdorf dished out helpers. Daniil Chechelev made 28 saves in net and moved to 1-1-0 on the young season.

The Grizzlies (1-1-0) took the lead with a power-play goal at 5:32 of the first period, then the Rush answered with their own power-play marker from Kerins at 13:18 of the middle frame to level the contest 1-1.

Utah then built a two-goal lead with a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of the third period, the first scored on a power-play chance at 2:50 and the second potted at 8:08.

Marcinew's shorthanded goal came at 15:06, making up for Jon Martin's roughing minor, but two more Rapid City penalties in the final three minutes, including a double high-sticking minor on Ilya Nikolaev, made things difficult as it search for a game-tying goal, and it never found one.

The Rush are back in action Friday for their home opener at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City, hosting the Kansas City Mavericks.