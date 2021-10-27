Rush's Elynuik recalled by Tucson

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that center Hudson Elynuik has been recalled to the AHL by the Tucson Roadrunners. Additionally, winger Zach Court has been activated off the reserve list.

Elynuik was assigned to the Rush by the Roadrunners at the outset of Rapid City’s training camp and appeared in each of the Rush’s games during the season’s opening weekend, recording a goal and two assists. Elynuik was named the game’s first star during the 4-2 win over Tulsa on Friday night after recording a goal and an assist.

Court entered training camp on a professional tryout contact and was placed on the reserve list at the outset of the season. The Winnipeg native is in his first pro season out of the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

Rapid City, 1-1, returns to action on Friday night in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop at the Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 7:10 p.m..

Badlands Sabres host Helena for Halloween weekend

The Badlands Sabres return home in North American 3 Hockey League action this weekend when they host the Helena Bighorns at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena..

The Sabres are 4-6 and in fifth place in the eight-team Frontier Division, with Gillette 14-0 and Helena 11-0. Bozeman is also 7-3 and Great Falls is 6-3.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. both Friday and Saturday night. Saturday’s contest is a Halloween-themed night of action, featuring a costume contest for fans and other fun activities.

“It should be a couple nights of great hockey action,” said Erin Holmes, Roosevelt Park Ice Arena manager. “Everyone is encouraged to wear their costumes for Saturday night’s activity.”

Tickets are available in advance at the Monument Ticket Office, the Rush Office or at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

