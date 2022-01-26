Rush's Evers called up to AHL

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that defenseman Christian Evers has been loaned to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.
Evers heads to San Jose for what will be his first-career AHL appearance. The rookie blueliner has appeared in 37 games for Rapid City and has recorded ten assists and a +6 plus/minus rating. He joined the Rush following a four-year college career at the University of Vermont, where he combined for 14 goals and 20 assists over 100 games played for the Catamounts.
The Rush are on the road for three games this week, beginning on Wednesday night in Allen against the Americans. Puck drop at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time.