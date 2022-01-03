Rush's Nelson, Baylis, Coatta called up to Tucson

Roster moves continue to pile up for the Rapid City Rush, who announced Monday that forwards Logan Nelson, Stephen Baylis and Max Coatta have been called up to AHL affiliate the Tucson Roadrunners.

The announcement comes one day after the Rush (13-13-3) lost goalie Lukas Parik, who was recalled by the AHL's Ontario Reign, and defenseman Quinn Wichers, who was called up to Tucson. Rapid City has since acquired winger Brett Van Os via trade from the Cincinnati Cyclones, and signed defenseman Callum Fryer and goaltender Hayden Stewart.

Nelson heads to Tucson for the second time this season, as he was previously called up by the Roadunners in December but did not appear in a game before being returned to the Rush. He is the ECHL leader in both points and assists; Nelson has put up 10 goals and 25 assists in 29 games for Rapid City this season.

Baylis leads the Rush with 14 goals on the season and is second on the team with 27 points. He has appeared in all 30 of Rapid City’s games and has set new career-highs in goals, assists (13) and points. The third-year pro has appeared in the AHL once before, skating in two games for the Ontario Reign in the 2019-20 season.

Coatta opened the season by playing one game for Tucson and joins the Roadrunners for his second stint this season. In 30 games for the Rush, he has put up new career-highs with 12 goals, ten assists and 22 points.

The Rush return to The Monument Ice Arena on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Iowa Heartlanders.

