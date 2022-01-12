Rush's Nelson named ECHL All-Star

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday.

Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.

The 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, January 17 in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will be televised live on NHL Network and streamed via FloHockey.

In this year’s All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the league, including Nelson. There will also be several skills events, and the winner of each of those events will have a goal credited to his team’s score.

The Rush have three games remaining before the All-Star break, all of which will take place in Wichita against the Thunder. The first of three games in three nights is on Thursday

