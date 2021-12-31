Rush's Tendeck joins Arizona Coyotes' taxi squad; Wichers returns from Tucson

The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that goaltender David Tendeck has been assigned to the Arizona Coyotes' taxi squad. Additionally, defenseman Quinn Wichers has been returned from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners and Justin Duncan has been added as an emergency backup goaltender.

The NHL announced this week it is bringing back taxi squads as the league deals with COVID-19 issues. Tendeck spent time on the Coyotes' taxi squad last season.

Tendeck has appeared in 12 games for the Rush and is 3-9-0-0 with a 3.21 goals against average and .912 save percentage. He is on an NHL contract with the Coyotes after being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. NHL teams can now carry up to six players on their taxi squad, a list of players who are eligible to be added to the roster on short notice in order to prevent postponements and game cancellations.

Wichers returns to the Rush after appearing in four games for Tucson. He was originally called up by the Roadrunners on Dec. 11 for his first career appearance in the AHL. Over 18 games with Rapid City, he has two goals and one assist.

The Rush face the Utah Grizzlies Friday and Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

